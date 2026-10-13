Governor’s rule in KP already decided before talks, claims Raja Nasir Abbas

ISLAMABAD – Opposition Leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas has claimed that negotiations with the government were a sham, alleging that the imposition of governor’s rule and an emergency had already been decided.

Speaking during a Senate session, Abbas said the opposition had even stepped back from its demand for a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, but the government had refused to compromise on any issue.

He said constitutional amendments that went against the spirit of the Constitution were wrong, adding that the document represented the foundation of the federation’s unity. He maintained that political authority was a trust from Allah and that the Constitution held elected representatives accountable to both Allah and the people.

Referring to the political situation since February 2024, Abbas said the public was dissatisfied with recent developments. He cited historical instances of military intervention in Pakistan’s politics and warned the government against taking steps that could alienate the people from the political system.

He urged authorities not to undermine the public’s right to vote and questioned whether the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had deteriorated to such an extent that an elected government needed to be removed.

Abbas said he had participated in negotiations in which consensus had been reached on political matters. However, he claimed that disagreements emerged when security issues were brought into the discussions, alleging that the government had linked political matters with law and order concerns.

The opposition leader also criticised restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, saying the opposition wanted to consult the PTI founder for guidance in light of the prevailing international situation. He added that the opposition had even agreed to move forward without securing the meeting, but believed the decision had already been made.

Abbas warned that imposing governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could worsen the security situation rather than restore peace. He questioned the message being conveyed to young people in the province, arguing that such measures could undermine confidence in political struggle and the judicial system.

He also accused the government of targeting PTI lawmakers, including members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, and questioned why a government claiming to uphold democracy could not tolerate dissent.

Calling for the reversal of the decision, Abbas urged the government to end governor’s rule, warning that the move could harm Pakistan. He said mistakes could still be corrected if the government reconsidered its approach.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said he wanted to explain to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi how the Constitution had allegedly been violated. He accused the government of arresting the chief minister, the speaker and other provincial ministers, describing these actions as violations of the Constitution.