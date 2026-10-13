Mohsin Naqvi says government took no action outside constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the government has taken no action outside the Constitution, adding that the imposition of governor’s rule and an emergency was also carried out within the constitutional framework.

Speaking during a Senate session, Naqvi challenged constitutional experts to identify any provision of the Constitution that had been violated, if they believed any breach had occurred.

Referring to a speech by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Naqvi said the senator had delivered an emotional address. He added that discussions on terrorism had been taking place in Parliament since the first day and that the government had held consultations with various political leaders on the issue.

The federal interior minister said former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had assured the government that Pakistan would be supported in its fight against terrorism.

Naqvi said Asad Qaiser had been asked to extend cooperation in the fight against terrorism; however, the position taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government differed from his stance.

He further said the government had not wanted the situation to reach this point. Naqvi reiterated that the government’s actions had been taken in accordance with the Constitution and stressed the need for political cooperation to address the issue of terrorism.