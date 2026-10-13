Laiba suicide case: New revelations emerge about alleged job fraud

ISLAMABAD – Fresh revelations have emerged in the case involving the death by suicide of Laiba, a student in Islamabad. The suspect, Nauman, accused of fraud, has reportedly turned out to be a habitual conman. A case has also been registered against the arrested suspect at a police station in Mansehra.

Nauman allegedly swindled Rs 8.5 million from six young people belonging to the same family on the promise of securing government jobs for them. He also provided them with appointment letters for government positions. However, when the affected family had the documents verified, all the appointment letters turned out to be fake.

The family subsequently contacted the Federal Police and provided all the relevant documents and details.

According to sources, the suspect also collected money from 12 young people in Mansehra by promising them government jobs. He even arranged medical examinations for 12 boys and girls at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Sources further revealed that about a month before Laiba’s death in Islamabad, Mansehra Police had travelled to Islamabad to arrest Nauman. Accompanied by Islamabad Police, the Mansehra police team also visited the suspect’s residence. However, the house was found empty at the time of the raid.