India launches massive military operations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – The Indian Army has launched massive military operations in large areas of South Kashmir and has arrested more than a dozen Kashmiri youth during the operations across the occupied state.

In many places, Kashmiris came out of their houses, today, and held protest demonstrations against the CASOs and arrests, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

In Mendhar, Poonch, the Indian army arrested a father and his daughter.

In the meanwhile, search operations were underway in several areas including Vatnar, Kokarnag, in Islamabad district. The Indian forces cordoned off Gujjar Colony in Watnad area of Kokranag and are conducting house-to-house searches.

The operation continued in the area till the last report came in.

The army claimed that four youth were arrested on charges of pasting pro-freedom banners in Pampore and helping mujahideen while five were arrested during the raids in Karimabad, Pulwama.

The troops in the southern town of Awantipura arrested three youth who, according to police, had posted posters and banners in favour of mujahideen in the area on September 6, 2020, and Ontipora police confiscated the banners and posters and a case was registered in Pampore police station.