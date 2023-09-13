Weather update for Lahore

As the scorching summer sun maintains its grip across Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of the country including the provincial capital.

Lahore Rain Update

PMD predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Islamabad, and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours. However, no rain forecast for Lahore.

Lahore temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 59 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore's air quality was recorded 133, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.