Is Tirah Valley being evacuated on Pakistan Army Orders?

ISLAMABAD – In rugged heights of Tirah Valley, a restive region located in Orakzai District and southern portion of the Khyber District, fear has long been a shadow, as the region remained infested with TTP and others militants causing unrest and concern among locals.

Lately, rumors of an impending evacuation fueled panic on social media with ridiculous claims that the military ordered residents to leave their houses. But behind the new, there is no truth but misleading agenda. The government clarified that no such military order exists, and any movement in the valley is voluntary, planned with local consent, and part of humanitarian preparedness.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting categorically dismissed as “baseless, malicious, and agenda-driven” reports claiming that the Tirah Valley is being evacuated on the orders of the military, warning that such narratives are aimed at spreading fear, discrediting security institutions, and serving political interests.

Sharif led government taken serious notice of what it calls coordinated disinformation campaign, which alleges that residents of Tirah Valley are being forcibly displaced under military instructions. Officials also made it clear that no such order exists. “Neither the federal government nor the armed forces have issued any directive to evacuate the Tirah Valley,” the statement stressed.

Ministry also clarified that law enforcement agencies are conducting routine intelligence-based operations strictly against terrorist elements, adding that extraordinary care is taken to ensure the safety of peaceful civilians during such actions. It categorically rejected claims of forced migration, stating that there is neither a need for population displacement nor is any such action underway.

The statement accused authors of these reports of acting with bad intentions, saying the goal is to create panic among the public, spread false information against security institutions, exploit situation for personal and political gain.

Government officials termed such attempts “deeply regrettable”, especially at a time when national security institutions are already facing complex challenges.

Interestingly, Ministry revealed that local residents themselves have expressed concern over presence of Khawarij elements in parts of Tirah and have consistently voiced a desire for peace and stability in the region.

Ministry confirmed that KP government’s Relief, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Department issued a notification on 26 December 2025, releasing Rs. 4 billion. However, Ministry stressed that this funding is not linked to any military operation. Instead, it is meant purely for contingency planning, keeping in view the possibility of temporary and voluntary relocation from certain areas of Tirah (Bagh).

The allocated funds are intended for advance preparedness and humanitarian support, including Transportation facilities, food supply, cash assistance and temporary stay and registration arrangements.

Ministry further clarified that no camps are mandatory, as weather conditions, administrative capacity, and local factors allow the process to be managed even without them.

Officials also made it clear that, any proposed voluntary movement reflects the will of the local population, formally expressed through a representative district-level jirga and definitely not through force or coercion.

Ministry issued a sharp warning that any statement by KP government officials or others linking this voluntary relocation to the armed forces is “entirely false, fabricated, and malicious.” “Such statements are being made for political mileage and amount to a deliberate attempt to malign security institutions,” it further said.