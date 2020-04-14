NAB to contribute Rs 4.6 mln in PM’s Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers/ officials on Tuesday decided to donate Rs 4.6 million in Corona Relief Fund announced by Prime Minister to fight against COVID-19.

According to NAB spokesman , all officers of Grade 20 or above would donate their three-day salary, while all officers from Grade 17 to 19 would donate two-day salary and officials of Grade1 to16 would contribute one-day salary in the relief fund.

Chairman, NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal directed the staff to strictly follow the necessary instructions to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus as we must not scare the menace but should be ready for waging a war against it.

He said that visitors have already been banned at NAB offices, besides canceling routine meetings including Executive Board meetings of the NAB.

Only Skeleton NAB officers/officials were attending office after proper check with thermal guns at the entry gates. The staff has also been provided Personal Protective Equipment including gloves, facemasks. NAB prosecutors have pursued corruption cases in the High Courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan with full vigor.