PM Imran orders to release all citizens arrested over Section 144 violation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to release all the citizens arrested over the violation of Section 144 imposed to restrict the peoples' movement and their gathering to control spread of Coroanvirus in the country.

According to media reports, the interior ministry has been directed the interior ministry which would issue directions to the police officials concerned for the release of the arrested citizens.

Earlier, all the provincial authorities imposed Section 144 to restrict the movement and gathering of the citizens in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.