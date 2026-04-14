Iran prefers Pakistan for next round of talks with US

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have indicated that Pakistan would be their preferred venue if a second round of talks with the United States takes place, as speculation grows over renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Reports are circulating that another round of Iran-US negotiations may soon be held in Islamabad, following earlier discussions that ended without a final agreement. Speaking to Pakistani TV channel, Iranian officials said, “We are ready for negotiations, but it is unclear about the other side,” adding that Pakistan remains their top choice for hosting the next round.

According to reports, delegations from Iran and the United States could return to Islamabad later this week for fresh peace talks. An official from the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan also said that the next round of negotiations may take place either this week or early next week.

Earlier, a US news agency reported, quoting Pakistani officials, that Islamabad had formally offered to host the second phase of talks between Washington and Tehran. The report added that discussions could potentially be held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have remained high in recent months, with both sides engaging in indirect negotiations aimed at de-escalation and reaching a broader understanding on regional security and nuclear-related concerns. Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary, facilitating dialogue efforts between the two sides amid ongoing regional instability.