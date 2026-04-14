Kp Bans Government Employees From Marrying Foreign Nationals

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has amended the civil servant rules, imposing a ban on government employees marrying foreign nationals.

According to an official notification issued by the province’s Establishment Department, the revised rules prohibit civil servants from entering into marriage with foreign citizens.

The statement added that all government employees will be bound by the new regulation.

However, it clarified that a government employee may marry a foreign national if the individual is recognized and approved by the federal government.