Paf Academy Risalpur Passing Out Parade Celebrates New Generation Of Air Force Officers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force Academy Risalpur hosted grand passing-out parade for 152nd General Duty Pilot (GDP) course and allied branches.

The high-profile ceremony was graced by Admiral Naveed Ashraf as Chief Guest, who reviewed the parade with great admiration, while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu also attended, sending a powerful message of unity and unshakable inter-services coordination.

PAF dazzled with an impressive airshow during today’s passing-out parade in Risalpur. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/rUWOzvN4BV — 🇵🇰 nush (@gril_aqua) April 14, 2026

Admiral Naveed Ashraf lauded graduating cadets for their unwavering dedication and exceptional achievement. He underscored that the PAF Academy Asghar Khan continues to produce world-class officers, carrying forward a proud legacy of service, sacrifice, and excellence.

Naval Chief said Pakistan Air Force stands as formidable, technologically advanced force, fully capable of dominating not just conventional battlefields, but also the complex arenas of cyber and electronic warfare. He pointed to Pakistan’s recent success against India as a clear testament to the PAF’s operational brilliance and strategic superiority.

Admiral Naveed warned that Pakistan remains fully prepared to thwart any act of aggression with decisive force.

He further stressed critical role of Pakistan Navy in securing the nation’s maritime frontiers, revealing that the Navy has successfully deterred hostile moves during ongoing regional tensions, reinforcing Pakistan’s robust defense posture and unwavering commitment to national security.