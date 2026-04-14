Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi, Egypt Foreign Ministers flock to Ankara for high-level talks this week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt accelerate high-level coordination in a tightly linked multilateral framework, as UR-Iran tensions continue to disrupt global energy market.

Senior foreign ministry officials from the four countries convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday in Islamabad. The session was said to be an important preparatory round shaping the next phase of engagement among the four “brotherly states.” According to an official statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting featured senior diplomatic representation from each country:

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary and Spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Andrabi. Turkiye was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya. Egypt’s delegation was led by Assistant Foreign Minister Nazih Al-Nagari

Saudi Arabia was represented by Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al Kabir Al Saud

The discussions focused on consolidating recommendations that will be formally presented at the upcoming ministerial-level summit.

In a major diplomatic announcement, it was confirmed that the foreign ministers of the four countries will reconvene on 17 April 2026 in Antalya, Turkiye, on the sidelines of the high-profile Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

This upcoming ministerial gathering is expected to elevate the ongoing consultations into higher strategic coordination between the participating states.

During the Islamabad meeting, senior officials also held a joint interaction with Pakistan’s top leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch.

The upcoming April 17 meeting in Antalya is now expected to be a key moment in shaping the next phase of cooperation among brotherly nations.