Roshan Sindh Program comes on NAB Radar over Rs5 Billion Corruption Allegations

ISLAMABAD – Roshan Sindh Program is under investigation after NAB reportedly uncovered alleged large-scale corruption involving fake import declarations, forged documents, and over-invoicing.

The inquiry suggests possible misuse of over Rs 5 billion, with claims that funds were transferred abroad and used to purchase luxury properties. Several individuals have been summoned as the probe continues to expand, with more revelations and possible arrests expected.

According to NAB sources, the inquiry revealed that more than 17 fake import declarations were allegedly used in execution of the project. Investigators further claim that forged import documents and systematic over-invoicing were employed, leading to massive financial losses to the national exchequer.

As probe intensifies, several individuals have come under scrutiny. Figures including Mehfooz Qazi, Mudassar Qazi, Jafar Khawaja, and Aoun Khawaja have been formally summoned in connection with the investigation. Authorities have already recorded the statement of one suspect, while two others have been directed to appear before investigators on April 15.

NAB sources indicate that the scandal may run far deeper than initially believed, suggesting the possible involvement of more influential personalities behind the scenes. Investigators are also examining claims that billions of rupees were allegedly transferred abroad through fraudulent channels, with reports pointing to the purchase of luxury properties in Dubai using illicit funds.

The scope of the inquiry has now been widened, with officials indicating that arrests cannot be ruled out as the case progresses further. The alleged financial irregularities are estimated to exceed Rs. 5 billion, making it one of the most significant corruption inquiries linked to the project so far.