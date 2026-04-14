Sharmila Faruqi compares Karachi life to Paris and what do you think?

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharmila Faruqi recently described living in Karachi as feeling “like living in Paris.”

She made the comment during a fun segment on a private TV show, where participants were asked to complete sentences.

When the host asked her to fill in the blank for “Living in Karachi is like ___,” Faruqi paused briefly before responding with “living in Paris.”

Her answer drew applause and smiles from former cricketers and other guests present on the show.

In another lighthearted moment, Faruqi revealed her passion for TV dramas, saying, “I might leave politics, but I will never stop watching dramas; I enjoy them immensely.”

According to the 2025 Livability Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Karachi ranked as the fourth least liveable city worldwide.

Out of 173 cities evaluated, Karachi placed 170th, making it the lowest-ranked Pakistani city on the list. Only Dhaka (Bangladesh), Tripoli (Libya), and Damascus (Syria) were rated lower.

The EIU assesses urban livability based on five key areas: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure, using over 30 indicators to determine overall scores.

At the top of the ranking, Copenhagen emerged as the world’s most liveable city, achieving near-perfect marks in stability, education, and infrastructure, with an overall score of 98 out of 100.