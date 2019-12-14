PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia today to discuss bilateral ties
08:45 AM | 14 Dec, 2019
PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia today to discuss bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Saudi Arabia today (Saturday), to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in a regional context, with Saudi leadership.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the visit is part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

This would be Prime Minister Imran's fourth visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year.

