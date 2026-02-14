MINI Cooper, Countryman, Aceman Price, Specs, and Booking Details in Pakistan

KARACHI – Another exciting day for Pakistani Motorheads as iconic British brand MINI landed in Pakistan, bringing not just one, but three models, Cooper, Countryman, and all-electric Aceman.

From petrol line to latest EV, MINI brings style, performance, and latest tech, all wrapped in that signature go-kart feel that makes driving pure fun. MINI is now offering something for every urban driver but the price might not be as pleasing as compared to Pakistani market.

MINI Aceman Price in Pakistan

Model Variant Price Booking MINI Aceman (Electric) Aceman E 18,500,000 1,850,000 Aceman SE 20,500,000 2,050,000 MINI Countryman (Electric) Countryman E 24,800,000 2,480,000 Countryman SE 26,900,000 2,690,000 MINI Countryman (Petrol) Countryman 25,400,000 2,540,000 MINI Cooper (Electric) Cooper E 17,500,000 1,750,000 Cooper SE 19,200,000 1,920,000 MINI Cooper (Petrol) F66 3‑Door 23,600,000 2,360,000 F65 5‑Door 24,500,000 2,450,000

Aceman is MINI’s first fully electric model in Pakistan, positioned between the Cooper and Countryman. With a modern design, instantaneous torque, and silent acceleration, it’s built for city life.

Mini Aceman Specs

Range: 299–404 km depending on battery

Power: 184–218 hp

0–100 km/h: 7.9–7.1 sec

Fast DC charging: 29–31 minutes

MINI Countryman

Countryman is SUV-inspired option, giving you more room without losing MINI’s signature agility. Uniquely, it comes in petrol and electric versions, giving buyers flexibility as EV infrastructure develops.

Specs

EV Range: 423–501 km

Power: 204–313 hp

Torque: up to 494 Nm

Acceleration:6–8.6 sec 0–100 km/h

MINI Cooper

Cooper needs no introduction. Known for its retro-modern styling and go-kart-like handling, the new Cooper is now available in both petrol and electric variants.

Mini Cooper Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Booking F66 3dr 23,600,000 2,360,000 F65 5dr 24,500,000 2,450,000

Specs

EV Range: 288–402 km

Power: 184–218 hp

Acceleration:7–7.3 sec

Petrol Power: 156 hp, 0–100 km/h in 7.7–8 sec

Bookings are live now with a 10% down payment. Deliveries are expected between August and September, depending on exchange rates for the final prices.