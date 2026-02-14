Latest

Business, Pakistan

MINI Cooper, Countryman, Aceman Price, Specs, and Booking Details in Pakistan

By News Desk
10:32 am | Feb 14, 2026

KARACHI – Another exciting day for Pakistani Motorheads as iconic British brand MINI landed in Pakistan, bringing not just one, but three models, Cooper, Countryman, and all-electric Aceman.

From petrol line to latest EV, MINI brings style, performance, and latest tech, all wrapped in that signature go-kart feel that makes driving pure fun. MINI is now offering something for every urban driver but the price might not be as pleasing as compared to Pakistani market.

MINI Aceman Price in Pakistan

Model Variant Price Booking
MINI Aceman (Electric) Aceman E 18,500,000 1,850,000
Aceman SE 20,500,000 2,050,000
MINI Countryman (Electric) Countryman E 24,800,000 2,480,000
Countryman SE 26,900,000 2,690,000
MINI Countryman (Petrol) Countryman 25,400,000 2,540,000
MINI Cooper (Electric) Cooper E 17,500,000 1,750,000
Cooper SE 19,200,000 1,920,000
MINI Cooper (Petrol) F66 3‑Door 23,600,000 2,360,000
F65 5‑Door 24,500,000 2,450,000

Aceman is MINI’s first fully electric model in Pakistan, positioned between the Cooper and Countryman. With a modern design, instantaneous torque, and silent acceleration, it’s built for city life.

Mini Aceman Specs

  • Range: 299–404 km depending on battery
  • Power: 184–218 hp
  • 0–100 km/h: 7.9–7.1 sec
  • Fast DC charging: 29–31 minutes

MINI Countryman

Countryman is SUV-inspired option, giving you more room without losing MINI’s signature agility. Uniquely, it comes in petrol and electric versions, giving buyers flexibility as EV infrastructure develops.

Specs

  • EV Range: 423–501 km
  • Power: 204–313 hp
  • Torque: up to 494 Nm
  • Acceleration:6–8.6 sec 0–100 km/h

MINI Cooper

Cooper needs no introduction. Known for its retro-modern styling and go-kart-like handling, the new Cooper is now available in both petrol and electric variants.

Mini Cooper Price in Pakistan 

Variant Price Booking
F66 3dr 23,600,000 2,360,000
F65 5dr 24,500,000 2,450,000

Specs

  • EV Range: 288–402 km
  • Power: 184–218 hp
  • Acceleration:7–7.3 sec
  • Petrol Power: 156 hp, 0–100 km/h in 7.7–8 sec

Bookings are live now with a 10% down payment. Deliveries are expected between August and September, depending on exchange rates for the final prices.

Hybrid, Electric Vehicles likely to get expensive in Pakistan after IMF Tax Proposal

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now