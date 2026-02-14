MINI Cooper, Countryman, Aceman Price, Specs, and Booking Details in Pakistan

KARACHI – Another exciting day for Pakistani Motorheads as iconic British brand MINI landed in Pakistan, bringing not just one, but three models, Cooper, Countryman, and all-electric Aceman.
From petrol line to latest EV, MINI brings style, performance, and latest tech, all wrapped in that signature go-kart feel that makes driving pure fun. MINI is now offering something for every urban driver but the price might not be as pleasing as compared to Pakistani market.
MINI Aceman Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Booking
|MINI Aceman (Electric)
|Aceman E
|18,500,000
|1,850,000
|Aceman SE
|20,500,000
|2,050,000
|MINI Countryman (Electric)
|Countryman E
|24,800,000
|2,480,000
|Countryman SE
|26,900,000
|2,690,000
|MINI Countryman (Petrol)
|Countryman
|25,400,000
|2,540,000
|MINI Cooper (Electric)
|Cooper E
|17,500,000
|1,750,000
|Cooper SE
|19,200,000
|1,920,000
|MINI Cooper (Petrol)
|F66 3‑Door
|23,600,000
|2,360,000
|F65 5‑Door
|24,500,000
|2,450,000
Aceman is MINI’s first fully electric model in Pakistan, positioned between the Cooper and Countryman. With a modern design, instantaneous torque, and silent acceleration, it’s built for city life.
Mini Aceman Specs
- Range: 299–404 km depending on battery
- Power: 184–218 hp
- 0–100 km/h: 7.9–7.1 sec
- Fast DC charging: 29–31 minutes
MINI Countryman
Countryman is SUV-inspired option, giving you more room without losing MINI’s signature agility. Uniquely, it comes in petrol and electric versions, giving buyers flexibility as EV infrastructure develops.
Specs
- EV Range: 423–501 km
- Power: 204–313 hp
- Torque: up to 494 Nm
- Acceleration:6–8.6 sec 0–100 km/h
MINI Cooper
Cooper needs no introduction. Known for its retro-modern styling and go-kart-like handling, the new Cooper is now available in both petrol and electric variants.
Mini Cooper Price in Pakistan
|Variant
|Price
|Booking
|F66 3dr
|23,600,000
|2,360,000
|F65 5dr
|24,500,000
|2,450,000
Specs
- EV Range: 288–402 km
- Power: 184–218 hp
- Acceleration:7–7.3 sec
- Petrol Power: 156 hp, 0–100 km/h in 7.7–8 sec
Bookings are live now with a 10% down payment. Deliveries are expected between August and September, depending on exchange rates for the final prices.
