Pakistan issues public alert for intending Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The government has called upon intending pilgrims to wait for the official announcement of the Hajj policy 2022 before submitting their money to any tour operator.

The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued a public alert after taking notice of complaints that some private Hajj tour operators are minting money from the intending pilgrims.

The ministry urged the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who are deceiving others in the name of Hajj. However, any such person will face consequences as they are operating illegally, it asserted.

The ministry warned that it has not authorised any individuals, banks, hajj group organisers (HGOs) or agents to receive hajj applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry.

"People are advised never to hand their passport and money to any individual or tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 is announced and published at the ministry's website, in newspapers and electronic media. They are allowed to submit their applications only after the ministry authorises banks and private tour operators to receive Hajj applications," the letter stated.

The letter urged people to lodge their complaints on the ministry’s hajj helpline numbers 051-9205696; 051-9206980-82 against the HGOs, individuals in case they insist on collecting money and Hajj applications.