Pakistan issues public alert for intending Hajj pilgrims
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Pakistan issues public alert for intending Hajj pilgrims
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government has called upon intending pilgrims to wait for the official announcement of the Hajj policy 2022 before submitting their money to any tour operator.

The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued a public alert after taking notice of complaints that some private Hajj tour operators are minting money from the intending pilgrims.

The ministry urged the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who are deceiving others in the name of Hajj. However, any such person will face consequences as they are operating illegally, it asserted.

The ministry warned that it has not authorised any individuals, banks, hajj group organisers (HGOs) or agents to receive hajj applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry.

"People are advised never to hand their passport and money to any individual or tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 is announced and published at the ministry's website, in newspapers and electronic media. They are allowed to submit their applications only after the ministry authorises banks and private tour operators to receive Hajj applications," the letter stated.

The letter urged people to lodge their complaints on the ministry’s hajj helpline numbers 051-9205696; 051-9206980-82 against the HGOs, individuals in case they insist on collecting money and Hajj applications.

‘One Umrah every 10 days’ as Saudi Arabia ... 11:53 AM | 5 Jan, 2022

RIYADH – The Saudi Hajj Ministry has revised the policy for Umrah, allowing the pilgrims to perform one Umrah ...

More From This Category
Sindh to impose lockdown on NCOC's ...
11:58 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first ...
10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Covid positivity ratio reaches 7.36pc in Pakistan
08:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
NDMA responsible for loss of lives in Murree ...
12:15 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 ...
10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying Rs85 million tax
10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr