Pakistan to launch new 100, 500, 1000, 5000 Rupee Currency Notes with top Security Features

LAHORE – Pakistani government decided to bring new currency notes to give the nation’s money a completely modern and sophisticated makeover.

A high-powered committee has been formed to oversee the design process, signaling a bold step towards a currency that reflects contemporary standards. The new banknotes will reflect country’s heritage, diversity, and contemporary advancements.

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held to discuss the historic initiative. According to the official statement, Ministry of Finance briefed cabinet on new designs of banknotes issued by the State Bank, and the cabinet has formed a dedicated committee to oversee the development and approval of the new notes.

The briefing revealed that new currency notes are being designed to meet modern, contemporary standards, with international experts engaged to ensure world-class quality and security.

The new banknotes, set to be issued in denominations of 100, 500, 1000, and 5000 rupees, will feature enhanced security threads to prevent counterfeiting. The designs will proudly showcase Pakistan’s regional and geographical diversity as well as its iconic historical monuments.

The new notes will also highlight women’s contribution to national development and incorporate critical societal themes such as climate change, making the currency not just a medium of exchange but a symbol of progress and social awareness.

This launch is historic step for Pakistan, blending tradition with modernity, art with security, and national pride with global standards. The world will soon see Pakistani currency like never before.

