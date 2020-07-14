Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss political, economic situation today
09:09 AM | 14 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the meeting will also deliberate upon the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to mitigate the novel coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

