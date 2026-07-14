Field Marshal Asim Munir, Erdoğan hold One-on-One Meeting in Ankara

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held high-level talks with the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during his official visit to Türkiye amid deepening strategic ties between the two sides.

The closed-door meeting took place at Ankara Airport and was attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Chief of the General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın. While officials from both sides kept the discussions confidential, the engagement comes amid growing defence and security cooperation between Islamabad and Ankara.

Field Marshal Asim Munir received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in the Turkish capital. General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu greeted the visiting military chief, who was presented with a Guard of Honour by a tri-services contingent of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish General Bayraktaroğlu conferred the Turkish Armed Forces Medal of Distinguished Service on Field Marshal Asim Munir, one of Türkiye’s highest military honours. The award recognizes his role in strengthening defence ties and advancing the longstanding brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The honour shows expanding strategic partnership between the two allies, whose military cooperation has grown steadily in recent years through joint exercises, defence collaboration, and high-level exchanges.