Four sent to jail on remand in Karachi child rape and murder case

KARACHI – A Judicial Magistrate court in Karachi South has sent four suspects to jail on judicial remand in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy in the Lee Market area, after police produced the accused before the court.

During the hearing, the Judicial Magistrate South recorded the confessional statement of the prime accused, Hamza, who admitted to sexually assaulting and killing the child. In his statement, Hamza said that after committing the assault, he killed the boy and hid the body out of fear of being caught by police. He further told the court that the following day, he carried the body to the rooftop and threw it into the street below.

Police informed the court that the accused is a neighbour of the victim, who sexually assaulted the child, killed him after the assault, and concealed the body in a sack. Authorities further stated that the suspect’s brother, father, and uncle have also been arrested for facilitating the accused, and a case has been registered against them at Napier Police Station.

Following the proceedings, the court sent all four accused to jail on judicial remand.