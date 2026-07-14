Operation Shaaban: Security forces kill two more militants, death toll rises to 123

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police are continuing their joint Operation Shaaban, with security forces killing two more militants during ongoing operations in the area.

According to security sources, the forces carried out effective ground and aerial operations against militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, targeting their hideouts and positions.

The sources said the militants suffered heavy losses during the operation. Security forces also successfully targeted a militant vehicle, while two more militants were killed in the latest action, bringing the total number of militants killed in Operation Shaaban to 85.

Security sources further said that a total of 123 militants have been killed in Operation Shaaban and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) since July.