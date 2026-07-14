Pakistan condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for kingdom

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing them as unacceptable and a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the prime minister said attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were unacceptable and posed a grave risk to security in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying Islamabad stands shoulder to shoulder with the kingdom during this difficult time.

“The security and protection of Saudi Arabia remain a priority for Pakistan,” Shehbaz said, adding that Pakistan would continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, security and mutual understanding across the region.

Earlier, Pakistan also strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and reiterated its full support for the kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The remarks came during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Yemen, where Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Usman Jadoon, addressed the council.

Jadoon reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also expressing support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

He urged all parties to pursue dialogue, diplomacy and restraint to help ease growing tensions in the region.

According to Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki, Houthi forces fired ballistic missiles toward southern Saudi Arabia, but the kingdom’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the missiles before they reached their targets.

The attacks came after Yemen’s Houthi movement accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out air strikes on Sanaa International Airport and warned that the kingdom would face consequences for its actions.