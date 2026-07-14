SNGPL uncovers illegal gas network at Murree hotel

MURREE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in coordination with the Murree district administration and police, has dismantled an illegal gas network at a hotel in Murree as part of its nationwide crackdown on gas theft and efforts to reduce Unaccounted for Gas (UFG).

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, the raid was carried out on July 8, 2026, by the Islamabad Region team with the assistance of Deputy Commissioner Murree and Kaldana Police, following confidential intelligence.

During the operation, officials disconnected the hotel’s gas meter and LPG cylinders. However, gas-powered appliances continued functioning, prompting a detailed inspection.

The investigation led to the discovery of an approximately 40-metre-long illegal PPR pipeline that had been directly connected to SNGPL’s main gas distribution line on Mall Road in Murree.

SNGPL teams immediately removed the illegal pipeline, valves and fittings, seized the gas meter, and permanently disconnected the hotel’s service line from the main distribution network. Officials also collected documentary, photographic and video evidence to support legal proceedings and determine the exact volume of stolen gas.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the hotel illegally consumed natural gas worth around Rs20 million through the unauthorized connection.

SNGPL said the stolen amount will be recovered from the consumer in accordance with the company’s rules and regulations, while further legal action is being initiated.