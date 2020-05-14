PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 pandemic: FM Qureshi
Web Desk
09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 pandemic: FM Qureshi
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in meeting to be organized under COVID Action Platform of World Economic Forum (WEF).

While chairing a video link meeting in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Prime Minister will apprise the international community of Pakistan's viewpoint while discussing corona pandemic, situation in Occupied Kashmir, and his debt relief proposal for weaker economies of the world.

He said Pakistan is taking all out steps to stop the spread of corona pandemic in the country despite its limited resources.

FM Qureshi said that we have to control and limit the further spread of coronavirus disease and take steps to counter the economic crisis due to suspension of economic activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

More From This Category
Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance ...
09:32 PM | 14 May, 2020
Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to ...
07:57 PM | 14 May, 2020
Pakistan again opposes annexation of occupied ...
07:15 PM | 14 May, 2020
COVID-19: Over 24,000 stranded Pakistanis ...
06:34 PM | 14 May, 2020
No board exams for Matric, Intermediate students ...
05:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
PIA airlifts bodies of three COVID-19 victims ...
03:33 PM | 14 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr