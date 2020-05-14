PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 pandemic: FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in meeting to be organized under COVID Action Platform of World Economic Forum (WEF).
While chairing a video link meeting in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Prime Minister will apprise the international community of Pakistan's viewpoint while discussing corona pandemic, situation in Occupied Kashmir, and his debt relief proposal for weaker economies of the world.
He said Pakistan is taking all out steps to stop the spread of corona pandemic in the country despite its limited resources.
FM Qureshi said that we have to control and limit the further spread of coronavirus disease and take steps to counter the economic crisis due to suspension of economic activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.
