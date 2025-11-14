President Zardari accepts resignations of Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the resignations of Supreme Court’s senior-most judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah.

President Zardari approved the resignations submitted by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, who stepped down from their positions yesterday.

In his 13-page resignation letter, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wrote that the 27th Constitutional Amendment is a serious attack on the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the amendment has fragmented the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stated that he served the institution with dignity, honesty, and integrity. “My conscience is clear, and I have no regrets. As the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, I present my resignation,” he wrote.

Justice Athar Minallah, in his letter, said that before the approval of the 27th Amendment, he had written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressing concern about how the proposed clauses would affect the constitutional system.

He added that if future generations view them differently, then “our future cannot be a copy of our past.”

Justice Athar Minallah wrote, “As I remove the judge’s robe for the last time, I formally submit my resignation from the office of Supreme Court judge, effective immediately.”