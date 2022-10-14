Govt extends Rangers’ deployment in Islamabad for three months
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday extended the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital for three months to maintain law and order situation after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced a long march.
The move was approved by the federal cabinet while the interior ministry okayed the summary.
The chief commissioner made a request for an extension in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s threat of a long march to topple the government.
Moreover, the federal government Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chief in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.
In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that Khan is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.
Last month, the former prime minister issued a warning to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that “he should be worried” because the PTI will be marching towards Islamabad with “full preparation” this time.
- Thai monks visit historical Buddhist religious sites in Takht-i-Bahi01:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Suryakumar Yadav as leading T20I run-scorer ...12:42 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Electricity ‘restored’ after day-long power outage in Pakistan11:49 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Govt extends Rangers’ deployment in Islamabad for three months11:09 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Sana Fakhar ends 14-year-marriage with Fakhar Jaffri12:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and ...08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022