Govt extends Rangers’ deployment in Islamabad for three months 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday extended the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital for three months to maintain law and order situation after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced a long march.

The move was approved by the federal cabinet while the interior ministry okayed the summary.

The chief commissioner made a request for an extension in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s threat of a long march to topple the government.

Moreover, the federal government Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chief in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that Khan is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

Last month, the former prime minister issued a warning to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that “he should be worried” because the PTI will be marching towards Islamabad with “full preparation” this time.