Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner to UK
Share
LONDON - Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Monday assumed the charge of the office of new High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom.
According to a Pakistan High Commission’s press release, Moazaam Khan’s diplomatic career spans over three decades. Prior to his current assignment, he was serving as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ealier, he held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan missions in Washington, Nairobi, The Hague and New Delhi.
He also served as Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moazzam Khan served as Director General (Europe), Director General (Foreign Minister’s Office) and Spokesperson.
-
-
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS Bajwa11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- UAE, Bahrain formally recognise Israel without resolution of ...11:04 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020