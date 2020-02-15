AIOU extends date for submission of assignments
06:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of submission for assignments of Matric and FA Programs for the Autumn Semester, 2019 till March 10, considering the requess of students from different parts of the country.
The students enrolled in BA/Associate Degree, PTC, CT, B.Ed and all postgraduate programmes can now submit their all assignments by April 15.
According to Director Regional Services, all Regional Directors have been advised to inform the tutors concerned, to receive assignments from students according to the extended dates.
