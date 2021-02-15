PM Imran rejects proposal to hike petroleum prices
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs14.07 in petrol price.
The prime minister rejected the regulator’s summary keeping in view the public relief, a PM Office press release said. The premier assured the people that the government would go to any extent to ensure relief for public.
The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, Rs 13.61 high speed diesel, Rs 10.79 kerosene and Rs 7.43 light diesel.
On Feb 1, the federal government had raised prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
It had approved Rs2.70 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2.88 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was hiked by Rs3 per litre.
Till Feb 28, the prices will remain as;
Petrol: Rs111.90
Kerosene oil: Rs80.19
Diesel: Rs116.07
Light diesel oil: Rs79.23
