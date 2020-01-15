PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today
Web Desk
10:58 AM | 15 Jan, 2020
PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today (Wednesday) to visit snow hit areas.

According to media details, PM Imran will reach AJK at 11:30am to personally monitor the relief work in areas affected by recent land sliding and heavy snowfall.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will accompany the Prime Minister during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to meet with the families affected by land sliding in the AJK.

Earlier today, the premier directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.

In his message on twitter, the prime minister asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and all federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.

More From This Category
SC gives three months to govt for legislation on ...
06:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
'Railway passengers increase up to 10 million'
04:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for ...
04:20 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Rescue, relief operations continue in snow-rain ...
12:48 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
Firing incident claims two lives in Faisalabad
12:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today
10:58 AM | 15 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr