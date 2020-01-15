PM Imran visits snow-hit areas in AJK today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today (Wednesday) to visit snow hit areas.

According to media details, PM Imran will reach AJK at 11:30am to personally monitor the relief work in areas affected by recent land sliding and heavy snowfall.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will accompany the Prime Minister during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to meet with the families affected by land sliding in the AJK.

Earlier today, the premier directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.

In his message on twitter, the prime minister asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and all federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.