Noor Mukadam's father wants Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

ISLAMABAD – Noor Mukadam's father Shaukat Ali Mukadam on Saturday demanded death sentence for Zahir Jaffer, the US national accused of killing Noor in the most horrific way at his residence in the federal capital last year.

Mukadam made this demand as he recorded his testimony at a district and sessions court presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

At the outset of Saturday's hearing, Mukadam said he was appearing in court for the first time in his life. He said that he did not have personal enmity with anyone.

“My daughter was murdered unjustly,” he said, and demanded: “Zahir Jaffer should be given capital punishment.”

Zahir, his gardener and gatekeeper were also present in the courtroom.

“Noor did not tell me that she was going to Lahore,” her father told the court, adding that she used to tell him before leaving the house but sometimes she informed him after reaching her destination.

“I contacted her friends and visited their houses in search of my daughter,” he added.

On July 20, Noor telephoned him and told him that she was in Lahore, he said, adding that after receiving her call, he stopped his search. He said: "I already knew the Jaffer family but do not know the other accused.”

Casting aspersions about the cell phone attributed to Noor, Mukadam said there was no evidence to show that the mobile belonged to his daughter.

He said that he nominated Jan Muhammad (the gardener) in the case on August 8 after identifying him in a CCTV video.

The court was told that the counsel for Zahir tested positive for Covid-19 and he was unable to attend the court proceedings.

On this, the judge adjourned the hearing till January 17. At the next hearing, Shaukat Mukadam's cross-examination will continue and the investigation officer will also be cross-examined by the counsels for the accused.