Noor Mukadam's father wants Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Noor Mukadam's father wants Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death
Share

ISLAMABAD – Noor Mukadam's father Shaukat Ali Mukadam on Saturday demanded death sentence for Zahir Jaffer, the US national accused of killing Noor in the most horrific way at his residence in the federal capital last year.

Mukadam made this demand as he recorded his testimony at a district and sessions court presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

At the outset of Saturday's hearing, Mukadam said he was appearing in court for the first time in his life. He said that he did not have personal enmity with anyone.

“My daughter was murdered unjustly,” he said, and demanded: “Zahir Jaffer should be given capital punishment.”

Zahir, his gardener and gatekeeper were also present in the courtroom.

“Noor did not tell me that she was going to Lahore,” her father told the court, adding that she used to tell him before leaving the house but sometimes she informed him after reaching her destination.

“I contacted her friends and visited their houses in search of my daughter,” he added.

On July 20, Noor telephoned him and told him that she was in Lahore, he said, adding that after receiving her call, he stopped his search. He said: "I already knew the Jaffer family but do not know the other accused.”

Casting aspersions about the cell phone attributed to Noor, Mukadam said there was no evidence to show that the mobile belonged to his daughter.

He said that he nominated Jan Muhammad (the gardener) in the case on August 8 after identifying him in a CCTV video.

The court was told that the counsel for Zahir tested positive for Covid-19 and he was unable to attend the court proceedings.

On this, the judge adjourned the hearing till January 17. At the next hearing, Shaukat Mukadam's cross-examination will continue and the investigation officer will also be cross-examined by the counsels for the accused.

More From This Category
Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs3 per litre
11:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Pakistan to lead UN’s largest bloc of ...
10:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
China hails PM Imran’s decision to attend ...
08:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
NCOC to meet on Monday with focus on schools amid ...
06:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Petrol price likely to hit Rs 150 per litre as ...
01:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
NATO weapons recovered from warehouse in ...
12:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan reveals why she married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
09:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr