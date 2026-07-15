Bahawalnagar shepherd raped as sheep worth million stolen

BAHAWALNAGAR – A shepherd was allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured in Bahawalnagar, with police registering a case and taking action against the suspects.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Marot Police Station, where a shepherd was allegedly assaulted and tortured.

Police said the affected young man is receiving treatment at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, where his condition has been described as critical.

A case has been registered, and six nominated suspects have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend four other accused individuals who are reportedly on the run.

According to the first information report (FIR), the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, gave him a poisonous substance after the attack, and took away sheep worth millions of rupees. Authorities said further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier, a case has been registered in Mirpur Khas against an alleged fake spiritual healer and his associate following allegations of rape involving two minor girls, resulting in the death of one victim.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father. The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges related to murder, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.

the alleged fake healer and his accomplice subjected both girls to sexual abuse. One of the girls died, while the other remains in critical condition and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Police said the main suspect, identified as the alleged fake healer, has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend his absconding associate.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.