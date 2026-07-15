Punjab mulls restricting social media access or children under 16

LAHORE – A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly seeking restrictions on social media access for children under the age of 16, along with the introduction of an effective age verification system for young users.

The resolution, submitted by Punjab Assembly member and Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmed, highlights the need to protect children from potential online harms, including cyberbullying, digital exploitation, and exposure to inappropriate content.

The resolution calls for suitable legislation to regulate the use of social media accounts by underage users and recommends that the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) establish an effective monitoring and regulatory framework.

It notes that several countries, including Australia, France, China, and some US states, have introduced measures related to children’s online safety.

Sarah Ahmed emphasized that a secure digital environment is a basic right of every child and requires timely legal action.