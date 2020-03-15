Ex-KP governor dies of heart attack
Web Desk
11:56 AM | 15 Mar, 2020
QUETTA - Former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah died of heart attack.

Shah remained KP governor during August 14, 2000 to March 15, 2005 when General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was president of country. 

More info to follow...

