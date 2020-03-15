Ex-KP governor dies of heart attack
11:56 AM | 15 Mar, 2020
Share
QUETTA - Former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah died of heart attack.
Shah remained KP governor during August 14, 2000 to March 15, 2005 when General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was president of country.
More info to follow...
- COAS Bajwa visits family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed11:02 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan President on first visit to China amid coronavirus outbreak10:44 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- COVID-19: Chaos at US airports after new health screenings to control ...09:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-1908:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- PSL2020, Match 30 – Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 5 ...08:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie the knot in Abu Dhabi
05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- I love being Pakistan’s bhabi, says Shaniera Akram03:27 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe dismisses coronavirus rumor01:58 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat to be a part of BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie01:09 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019