COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for effective response against challenges

10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops of Lahore Corps in the field, said military’s media wing on Monday.  

COAS was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation, interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing.

Speaking on the occasion, army chief appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards.

COAS advised officers and men to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with changing nature of threat. Professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges, COAS concluded.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied COAS during the visit.

