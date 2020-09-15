Pakistan condemns Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent missile and drone strikes by Houthis on Saudi Arabia, which is a violation of Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

In a statement Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we commend how Saudi Arabia's successful defensive actions prevented loss of many innocent civilian lives.

"Pakistan expresses full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and supports the Kingdom's right to defend itself against aggression," he added.

The FO spokesman further said that Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful and peaceful dialogue to end the hostilities, in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

"Pakistan expresses deep concern at the recent escalation of conflict in Yemen, as the city of Marib is threatened by the Houthi militias," he continued.

"We believe that if military conflict engulfs Marib, it will result in a serious humanitarian catastrophe," he concluded.

