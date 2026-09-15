Azerbaijan promotes tourism through roadshows in Pakistan

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), in collaboration with Azerbaijan Airlines and other industry partners, organised roadshows in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to promote the country as a tourism destination.

The events were held in Lahore on Sept 15, Karachi on Sept 17 and Islamabad on Sept 19, attracting around 200 representatives from Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Participants were briefed on Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage, winter attractions, ski resorts, health tourism and ecotourism opportunities. A dedicated presentation also highlighted Shusha’s designation as the Economic Cooperation Organisation’s Tourism Capital for 2026.

Business-to-business meetings were held between Azerbaijani and Pakistani tourism representatives to explore partnerships and strengthen tourism links between the two countries.

Pakistan International Airlines and Airblue also participated in the roadshows, with discussions focusing on improved connectivity and closer cooperation in the tourism sector.