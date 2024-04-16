New office timings for govt employees notified

ISLAMABAD – The Establishment Division on Tuesday announced new office timings for federal government employees.

According to a notification issued here, the new office timings are from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in the federal government offices, which will be opening five days a week.

For offices opening six days a week, the new office timings will be 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. The federal government employees will get a 30-minute lunch and prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

The federal government had revised the office timings during the holy month of Ramadan. The office timings at the federal government offices were from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, five days a week, during Ramadan. The office timings with six working days a week were from 9 am to 2 pm.

On Fridays, the work hours at the federal government offices were from 9 am to 12.30 pm.