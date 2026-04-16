Gas prices likely to increase in Pakistan from THIS month

ISLAMABAD – Gas prices in Pakistan are likely rise as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have submitted formal requests to increase rates effective July 1.

SSGC has requested an average increase of Rs5,306 per MMBTU, seeking Rs956 billion to cover shortfalls and Rs411 billion for the next fiscal year, including past deficits totaling Rs545 billion.

The company also requested Rs42 billion for LNG service costs, proposing a revised average gas price of Rs6,855 per MMBTU.

SNGPL has applied to OGRA to set the average gas price at Rs1,784.50 per MMBTU, estimating a revenue shortfall of Rs8.73 billion for the next fiscal year, plus Rs585 billion for previous deficits.

The company also requested Rs67.67 billion for LNG costs, including Rs376.33 per MMBTU for LNG service.

OGRA is scheduled to hold hearings on April 21 for SNGPL and April 22 for SSGC, after which a final decision on the new gas tariffs will be announced.