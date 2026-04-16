Pakistan receives funds of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, confirms SBP

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of $2 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15 April 2026.

It was confirmed by SBP in an official post on X. It comes as a relief for Pakistan as the South Asian country is preparing to clear some external payments.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia announced fresh $3 billion financial support package for Pakistan and extended its existing $5 billion deposit for a longer term.

It was revealed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during his visit to Washington for the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.

It signals renewed backing for Pakistan’s fragile external account. With rising repayment pressures and limited foreign exchange reserves, the Saudi support is seen as a timely boost that could help stabilize the country’s financial outlook and ease immediate funding concerns.

FinMin Aurangzeb revealed financial breakthrough, saying that Saudi Arabia will pump additional $3 billion in emergency financial support, expected to be disbursed as early as next week. KSA also agreed to extend its existing $5 billion deposit for a longer tenure, moving away from short-term annual rollovers.

He called package as arriving at a “critical moment” for Pakistan’s economy, helping shore up foreign exchange reserves and stabilize the country’s external account position.