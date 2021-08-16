National History Museum hosts online, in-person celebrations on Independence Day

LAHORE - The National History Museum Lahore hosted day-long events on the nation's 75th birthday. The celebrations were done through a series of online and in-person events, all under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

National History Museum, Pakistan’s first digitally interactive museum, is a project of the Government of Punjab and Parks & Horticulture Authority. It is curated and managed by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

On 14th August, the National History Museum organized a range of activities for the general public. Digital events included a playsheet for children sent out as newspaper supplements across the city; a tour of historical spaces in Lahore in collaboration with environmental lawyer Rafay Alam; and a virtual storytelling session, on the theme of partition, recorded with visual artist Zahid Mayo. On-ground events were also arranged, including a fill-the-flag coloring activity, a vintage Pakistani CNIC photo booth, an Urdu story-writing competition, and a Trivia Challenge. Children participating in these activities were awarded prizes and certificates.

“14th August is an active reminder of all the struggles that led to the creation of Pakistan. It is a source of inspiration for all of us and an opportunity to reignite our national spirit. At the National History Museum, this day is celebrated every year in memory of those who laid the foundation of our motherland.” said Amean J., President Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, DG Parks, and Horticulture Authority remarked, “National History Museum is an attempt to consistently remind our youth about the unprecedented sacrifices that went into getting a separate homeland so that they value their country and work towards its progress.”

The National History Museum dedicates itself to the preservation of history, heritage, and culture. It has something unique to offer for each and every citizen of Pakistan.