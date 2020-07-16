PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his resignation to PM Imran
11:53 AM | 16 Jul, 2020
PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his resignation to PM Imran
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday has announced to resign over feeling helpless to solve issues of his constituency.

In a tweet today (Thursday), Amir Liaquat said that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency and confessed being helpless MNA of the city (Karachi) who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city.

He also announced that in order to submit his resignation, he has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

