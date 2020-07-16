PTI’s MNA Amir Liaquat announces to submit his resignation to PM Imran
KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday has announced to resign over feeling helpless to solve issues of his constituency.
In a tweet today (Thursday), Amir Liaquat said that he cannot witness suffering of people of Karachi and his constituency and confessed being helpless MNA of the city (Karachi) who is unable to provide electricity to the people of the city.
میں اعتراف کرتا ہوں میں کراچی کا ایک بے بس ایم این اے ہوں… اپنے شہر کے لوگوں کو بجلی فراہم کروانے سے قاصر ہوں… مجھ سے کراچی اور بالخصوص اپنے حلقے کے لوگوں کا تڑپنا سسکنا اور مونس علوعی کے جھوٹ سہنا نہیں دیکھا جاتا وَیراعظم سے وقت مانگا ہے مل کر انہیں استعفی پیش کردوں گا— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) July 16, 2020
He also announced that in order to submit his resignation, he has asked for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
