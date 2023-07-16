Karachi weather update

KARACHI – The weather in the country’s largest city Karachi turns pleasant today on Sunday after light rain in the metropolis.

The city woke up to a refreshing Sunday as light showers end hot and humid weather.

Several areas in the city including Malir, Defence, II Chundrigar Road, and Sharea Faisal, received light drizzle.

Met Office predicted that the provincial capital will have cloudy weather conditions in the next 24 hours while people can expect a slight breeze.

PMD further mentioned that the maximum temperature of the city will reach between 33℃ to 35℃, while humidity will remain at 89 percent.

The fresh weather advisory also mentioned that the speed of winds will be around 20 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the other parts of the country will face hot and humid weather while rain-wind along with thunderstorms is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.