PM Imran to visit Karachi today
10:04 AM | 16 Jun, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi today
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Tuesday on a two-day to discuss various issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with political stakeholders of Sindh.

During the visit, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also call on the Prime Minister, reports Radio Pakistan today.

The Prime Minister will also meet provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with top officials at the Governor House.

