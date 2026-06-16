Govt Employees to have 4-Day Long Weekend This Month; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Muharram 1448 AH is set to start from May 17, shifting key religious dates and creating the possibility of a four-day holiday window for government employees.

9th Muharram will now be observed on Thursday, June 25, and 10th Muharram (Youm-e-Ashura) on Friday, June 26, followed by regular weekend (Saturday and Sunday), and government employees are likely to have a continuous four-day break.

The federal government announced public holidays on both 9th and 10th Muharram to facilitate security arrangements and ensure smooth conduct of religious gatherings, majalis, and processions across the country.

Authorities have yet to issue formal notification confirming revised public holiday plan. The final schedule will be announced by the federal government, which will also outline administrative and security arrangements for Muharram observances nationwide.

KP government separately declared public holiday on 1st Muharram 1448 AH across the province. The provincial administration department has issued an official notification confirming the holiday for the entire province on the first day of the Islamic month.

The developments come as authorities prepare for heightened security measures during the Muharram period, particularly on 9th and 10th, which are observed nationwide as days of religious significance.