Hafizabad DPO Kamran Hamid removed after inquiry ordered by CM Maryam Nawaz: report

LAHORE – A controversy involving alleged use of district police officer’s office washroom by PML-N lawmaker’s son led to the transfer of Hafizabad District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Hamid after an inquiry ordered by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A report shared by Dawn said the incident occurred when PML-N lawmaker Shahid Bhatti visited DPO office with local constituents to address public complaints, in line with CM’s directive for lawmakers to engage directly with district police leadership on citizen issues.

The situation however escalated when MPA’s son used DPO’s washroom located within his office. When the officer objected upon his return, a verbal exchange took place over whether the facility was a private space or part of a public office. During the confrontation, DPO Kamran Hamid allegedly told the visitor to ‘get lost,’ which further intensified tensions.

MPA later intervened and the situation was defused, but the matter soon spread beyond the office after local political workers and social media users framed it as an insult to a public representative.

The report further added that the issue was raised with senior PML-N leadership, including Saira Afzal Tarar, and later brought before the Punjab IGP Abdul Kareem. MPA and his son also formally complained about the officer’s conduct.

An inquiry ordered by CM Maryam Nawaz, IGP Kareem reviewed matter and submitted findings to the provincial government. According to officials, the inquiry did not accept the DPO’s explanation in full, leading to the decision to transfer him.

Kamran Hamid was later posted to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), a relatively lower-profile assignment.

After his transfer, social media posts linked to political figures and members of influential families circulated online, including remarks seen as mocking the outgoing officer. The situation further fueled debate across political and public circles.

As some social media users defended officer’s stance on maintaining office protocol, others argued that public offices should remain accessible to visitors accompanying elected representatives.