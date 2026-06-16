Study in Germany for Free with the Helmut-Schmidt Scholarship Opportunity for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – For Pakistani students who are willing to study in Germany but are held back by financial issues, DAAD Helmut-Schmidt Programme offers fully funded opportunity. It is designed for graduates who want to build careers in public policy, governance, and development, and later contribute to improving systems in their home country, including Pakistan.

This scholarship is offered by DAAD and is funded by German Federal Foreign Office in Germany. It is part of Helmut-Schmidt-Programme, which specifically aims to train future leaders from developing and emerging countries.

For Pakistani students, this programme is especially important because as it removes financial burden of studying abroad while offering access to high-quality education in Europe. It also provides exposure to international governance systems and prepares students for leadership roles in Pakistan’s public sector, NGOs, and policy institutions. Many Pakistani applicants are drawn to this scholarship because it aligns with careers in social development, public administration, and policy reform.

Eligibility

Applicants must be Pakistani (or from other developing/emerging countries)

Must hold a first university degree (Bachelor’s or equivalent)

Academic background in Political Science, Law, Economics, Public Policy, Public Administration, or Social Sciences

Recent graduates are preferred, but relevant experience can also help

Strong interest in public service, governance, development, or social justice

Intention to contribute to home country (Pakistan) after completing studies

The scholarship is open to graduates who hold a first university degree, typically a bachelor’s degree, in fields such as political science, law, economics, public policy, public administration, or other related social sciences. Applicants from Pakistan with such academic backgrounds are considered eligible, particularly if they are interested in public service and development-oriented careers.

Scholarship Coverage

Full tuition fee coverage at German universities

Monthly living stipend for accommodation and daily expenses

Health insurance coverage (as per German requirements)

Travel allowance (in many cases, depending on selection terms)

Additional academic and integration support during studies

Selected students are offered the chance to pursue a master’s degree in Germany in one of seven specialized programmes under the scheme. The scholarship is fully funded, which generally means that tuition fees are covered, a monthly living stipend is provided, health insurance is included, and in many cases travel support is also granted. This makes it one of the most comprehensive opportunities for Pakistani students seeking higher education abroad.

The programme is ideal for Pakistani candidates who have recently completed their undergraduate studies, are passionate about governance reforms and social justice, and cannot afford to self-finance international education. It is also suitable for those who intend to return to Pakistan after their studies and contribute to public sector development or policy-making institutions.

The application deadline for this scholarship is 31 July 2026, and Pakistani students are advised to begin preparation early because the selection process is highly competitive and requires strong academic records, a clear motivation for public service, and well-prepared application documents.

DAAD Helmut-Schmidt Programme remained among sought after scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students, offering not only academic advancement but also a pathway toward leadership roles in governance and development both in Pakistan and internationally.