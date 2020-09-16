PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion

ISLAMABAD – While showing his serious concern over the incidents of rape of children and women, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his commitment to pursue the recent motorway gang rape incident case to the conclusion and getting the culprits punished in accordance with the law.

He expressed the determination while presiding over a high level meeting in Lahore on the law and order situation in Punjab, availability and prices of essential goods and commodities, and welfare projects.

As the meeting was also briefed on the progress of recent motorway rape case, it was discussed and deliberated on the introduction of one emergency number throughout the country as well as the establishment of a central database of crimes.

Prime Minister ordered a strict crackdown against the narcotics sellers and land grabbing mafia, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan also directed the provincial administration to ensure the availability of essential commodities, especially wheat.

He said provision of the facilities of justice, education and health, empowering the people at local level and giving them representation could ensure better governance and public service.

The premier also directed to establish more Panagahs and Langar Khanas as per the requirements.