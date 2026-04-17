Bride killed by cousin on wedding day over marriage dispute in Lodhran

LODHRAN – A bride was killed at a beauty salon on her wedding day by her cousin in Lodhran city of Punjab.

Police reports state that the suspect, identified as the victim’s cousin, also attempted to harm himself after the attack.

Authorities said the bride had gone to the salon to prepare for her wedding, while her groom and family were awaiting her arrival.

The cousin, who reportedly wished to marry her, acted violently after learning she was being married to someone else.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old doctor, identified as Anila, was shot dead on the Hazara Motorway after refusing a marriage proposal from a married man, police said.

The suspect, Shehzad, allegedly opened fire inside a car, killing Anila, and then attempted suicide by shooting himself in the throat. He was rushed to Ayub Medical Complex in critical condition.

Anila’s mother, who was also in the vehicle, remained unharmed. Police said the incident occurred while the victims were traveling from Islamabad to Abbottabad, and authorities responded promptly.